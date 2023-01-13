DENVER (KDVR) — It is going to be a beautiful weekend to get outside. The Pinpoint Weather team says that highs will be in the 50s with some cloud cover.

If you are looking to go for a hike to enjoy the above-average temperatures, we have you covered.

Some trails could be icy and snow covered due to recent snow, so it would be a good idea to bring spikes in case they are necessary. You can check specific trail conditions and reports at All Trails.

Here are some great hikes to check out this weekend:

Spruce Mountain Open Space

The Spruce Mountain Trail is located around 45 minutes from Denver at the Spruce Mountain Open Space near Palmer Lake. The hike is a 5.5-mile loop.

Mount Morrison South Ridge Trail

The Mount Morrison South Ridge Trail at Matthews Winters Open Space Park is a 3.6-mile out and back trail near Morrison. The trailhead is located about 18 miles from Denver.

Enchanted Mesa Trail

The Enchanted Mesa Trail is a 2.3-mile out and back trail near Boulder. It is located around 28 miles from Denver.

Evergreen Mountain Trail

The Evergreen Mountain Trail at Alderfer Three Sisters Park is a 4.2-mile out and back trail near Evergreen. It is located about 30 miles from Denver.

Roxborough State Park

The Carpenter Peak Trail at Roxborough State Park is 6.5 miles roundtrip. The trailhead is located around 55 minutes from Denver.

Red Rocks Park

Another great hike that is about 25 minutes from Denver is the Red Rocks to Dakota Trail Loop. It is a 6.4-mile hike.

If you plan on hiking this weekend, make sure you are prepared with food, plenty of clothing and a plan.