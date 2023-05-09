AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department was investigating a rollover crash that involved six vehicles and shut down Interstate 225.

APD reported the crash just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The incident closed I-225 in both directions at I-70. The highway was reopened just before 9 a.m.

Thankfully, early information provided by APD indicates there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, many drivers were delayed up to 30 minutes.