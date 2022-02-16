6 tips for driving in the snow

DENVER (KDVR) – A commute home in the snow can be scary. Here’s what to do when the road conditions get dangerous due to snow accumulation, according to AAA.
- Drive slowly. The adjustment in speed can help with lower traction.
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Apply the gas slowly so you can regain traction and avoid skids. It’s best to try not to get moving in a hurry so you can take time to slow down for a stoplight.
- Increase your following distance. AAA recommends five to six seconds. This is so you have the distance to stop in case it’s necessary.
- Don’t stop if you can avoid it. Yes, this sounds strange when you are driving that you shouldn’t stop, but AAA says there is a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.
- Don’t power up hills. If you’re stepping on the gas to power up on snow-covered hills, you’re just going to make your wheels spin. Try getting a little inertia going before getting going up the hill and let that inertia get you to the top.
- Don’t stop going up a hill. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway and then take the hill.