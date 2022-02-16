6 tips for driving in the snow

Snow falls along Highway 93 at the North Table Mountain trailhead on Feb. 11, 2022. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) – A commute home in the snow can be scary. Here’s what to do when the road conditions get dangerous due to snow accumulation, according to AAA.

  1. Drive slowly. The adjustment in speed can help with lower traction.
  2. Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Apply the gas slowly so you can regain traction and avoid skids. It’s best to try not to get moving in a hurry so you can take time to slow down for a stoplight.
  3. Increase your following distance. AAA recommends five to six seconds. This is so you have the distance to stop in case it’s necessary.
  4. Don’t stop if you can avoid it. Yes, this sounds strange when you are driving that you shouldn’t stop, but AAA says there is a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.
  5. Don’t power up hills. If you’re stepping on the gas to power up on snow-covered hills, you’re just going to make your wheels spin. Try getting a little inertia going before getting going up the hill and let that inertia get you to the top.
  6. Don’t stop going up a hill. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway and then take the hill.

