6 stolen vehicles found during Weld County mobile home fire

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office discovered six stolen vehicles at the scene of a mobile home fire south of Dacono early Saturday morning.

Mountain View firefighters alerted law enforcement after responding to the structure fire and finding a vehicle with a missing ignition panel.

A teenager was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. Three adults were in the residence at the time of the fire.

Detectives confirm six vehicles on the property had been reported stolen; a pickup, a SUV, a sedan and three motorcycles. Five of the vehicles were reported stolen from the Denver metro area, one from Colorado Springs.

Detectives say they are interested in speaking with residents or customers of a business, A&J Auto Solutions, 2322 Weld County Road 11.

Contact Detective Sierra Vessels at (970) 400-2836 or the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at (970) 400-2860.