DENVER (KDVR) — Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle surprised Denver with six shows at the downtown Comedy Works location over the next three days which sold out within an hour.

Tickets sold out in a short period of time as they were announced just Monday morning. Chappelle has two shows per night beginning Monday. The price of admission is listed at $156 per person with a four-ticket limit.

The caveat to the shows: no cellphones allowed. The venue specifically says, “This is a strict NO CELL PHONES ALLOWED show. Please leave your phones in your cars or at home. Anyone who brings a cell phone will be required to place it in a locked pouch. Everyone is subject to a pat down. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected and no refund given.“

Comedy Works said the email for the events was sent to club members at 10 a.m. and all six shows were sold out within an hour.

According to a Comedy Works public relations spokeswoman, no other comedian has sold out surprise shows in such a short amount of time. She said the shows have been in the works for several months but just announced Monday morning.

The venue’s site says it will be looking out for scalped tickets so buyers should be aware of possible scams.