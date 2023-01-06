DENVER (KDVR) — In the two years since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, investigators have identified and arrested more than a dozen people from Colorado, and six of them have pleaded guilty.

Thousands of people breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, during a joint session of Congress to affirm the presidential election results. Nationwide, more than 950 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Justice Department.

Around a hundred of those people are accused of hurting a police officer in the attack. Others have been charged with hurting a member of the media, destroying or stealing government property and conspiracy, among other counts.

Colorado cases tied to Jan. 6 attack

The George Washington University Program on Extremism has been keeping track of the related criminal cases since the attack. They show that in Colorado, 14 men and two women have been charged.

Six people have pleaded guilty so far:

Glenn Wes Lee Croy

Logan Grover

Thomas Patrick Hamner

Jennifer Horvath

Klete Derik Keller

Daniel Michael Morrissey

Croy, of Colorado Springs, was sentenced to 36 months probation. He pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. There was no evidence he was violent or destructive that day, according to his plea agreement.

Hamner, of Peyton, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after he was accused of fighting against police trying to stop the raid on the Capitol. He pleaded guilty to a felony count of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Morrissey, who was arrested in Denver, was accused of storming the Capitol and received a prison sentence of 45 days and 36 months of probation.

The other three defendants who entered guilty pleas still await sentencing, according to GWU.

Here is the full list of Jan. 6 defendants from Colorado, as of Jan. 5:

The criminal investigation into the historic Jan. 6 attack has risen beyond members of the public who were involved that day. A House committee investigating the attack has referred former President Donald Trump for criminal charges.