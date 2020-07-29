6 of 8 Denver council members suggest homeless campsites after mayor asks

DENVER — Of the eight council members that Denver Mayor Michael Hancock asked to recommend sites for sanctioned homeless camps earlier this month, six ultimately complied.

Council members Candi CdeBaca, Amanda Sandoval, Jamie Torres, Chris Hinds, Stacie Gilmore and Debbie Ortega suggested a total of 13 sites, with one site named twice.

Council members Robin Kniech and Paul Kashmann did not suggest any sites.

Hancock asked the eight council members — there are 13 in all — to make suggestions on July 8 because the eight signed a letter in April calling for “safe outdoor spaces” where individuals could camp given the coronavirus pandemic.

In his letter, Hancock asked the council members to recommend sites in their own district that are approximately 10,000 square feet, with the idea that the sites would accommodate about 50 tents.

In response to an open records request, the Mayor’s Office said it had received suggestions from CdeBaca, Sandoval, Torres and Hinds.

