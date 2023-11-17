DENVER (KDVR) — One day after a former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office deputy agreed to plead guilty to an amended charge in the death of Christian Glass, six more officers have been charged.

On Thursday, Kyle Gould pleaded guilty to a Class 1 misdemeanor of failure to intervene.

He was sentenced to two years probation with no jail sentence. In addition, Gould agreed to withdraw his Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training certification and not work in law enforcement or security in any jurisdiction.

On Friday, the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said six more officers have been charged in Glass’ death.

According to the DA, the following were charged:

Georgetown Marshal Randy Williams

Georgetown Police Officer Timothy Collins

Idaho Springs Police Officer Brittany Morrow

Colorado State Trooper Ryan Bennie

Division of Gaming Officer Christa Lloyd

Division of Gaming Officer Mary J. Harris

Williams has been charged with duty to intervene and third-degree assault. Collins, Morrow, Bennie, Lloyd and Harris were charged with duty to intervene. According to the DA, all charges are class 1 misdemeanors.

Colonel Matthew C. Packard, chief of CSP, released a statement on Trooper Bennie’s charge.

“As the Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, I have had the opportunity to review at length the events that led to the killing of Christian Glass. In my review, I found no indication that Trooper Bennie violated any Colorado State Patrol policy or training. I am shocked by the decision of the District Attorney to pursue charges against Trooper Bennie,” Packard said.

Williams, Collins, Morrow, Bennie, Lloyd, and Harris are all scheduled to appear

in court on Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.

Glass shot, killed after calling for help

Glass was shot and killed in his car after he called for help when his car broke down in Silver Plume. He told emergency dispatchers he had possible weapons in his car, including knives and a hammer, which his family said he had for an amateur geology trip.

The hour-long encounter was captured on multiple body-worn cameras.

Glass was shot six times by a Clear Creek County deputy in June 2022. According to the video, deputies busted a window of the vehicle, shot him six times with bean bags and used a Taser twice against him, but Glass, showing some signs of paranoia and some incoherence, never left the vehicle.

He can also be seen making a heart with his hands against the window before it is broken.

Earlier this year, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office published a review of the incident, concluding that Glass never posed a safety risk to anyone including himself, until officers began to use unnecessary force against him.