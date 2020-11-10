6 months since Suzanne Morphew was last seen; ‘We cannot reveal all we have learned’

CHAFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Tuesday marks 6 months since Suzanne Morphew was last seen.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing on May 10, 2020 – Mother’s Day. And the process of the investigation in the days and months following Morphew’s disappearance has been carefully protected by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, which is the lead agency on the case.

Since that time, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has worked closely and tirelessly with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the 11th Judicial District in an intensive investigation to find Morphew.

Over the last 6 months, there have been numerous searches, countless investigative interviews, and hundreds of tips reported in this case, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We thank you, our community, for your assistance, concern and patience,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze. “Suzanne is missing. We in law enforcement hope for the best but prepare for the worst. The worst-case scenario is that something unlawful occurred, and as such we go about our investigation ensuring we are working within the rules of law and treating everything we learn as potential evidence for court.”

Sheriff Spezze says the case remains a priority, “To preserve the integrity of this investigation, we cannot reveal all we have learned nor all that we are doing, but we understand your frustration in wanting this case resolved quickly. That said, with each day that passes, we learn new information in this case.”

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that the task force continues to focus on Morphew’s social media presence as part of the investigation. Investigators say Morphew kept in touch with friends she loved dearly. They also believe that sometimes in these types of cases that people don’t come forward with information for concern that they may get someone in trouble. To those who may be fearful to come forward, they can reach out anonymously. Once investigators know your concerns, they can address them.

Anyone who may have engaged with Suzanne on Facebook, Instagram, Voxer, FaceTime or WhatsApp and would like to share new information or come forward if they haven’t been interviewed is asked to contact the Suzanne Morphew tip line, regardless of how insignificant you think the information may be, or whether you think investigators are already aware of it.

Suzanne Morphew Tip line: 719-312-7530

