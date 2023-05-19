Mourners gather outside Club Q to visit a memorial on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Colorado Spring, Colorado. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Six months after a mass shooting at Club Q that killed five people and injured several others, the suspect is still in jail awaiting trial.

FOX31 reached out to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to get an update on the status of the case and was told it is still in prosecution. When asked if there was a plea deal in the works, the DA’s office would not comment.

What happened 6 months ago and what’s happened since

Anderson Lee Aldrich is accused of opening fire in the club just before midnight on Nov. 19 last year. Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary, was beaten into submission by patrons during the shooting at Club Q.

According to investigators, Aldrich visited the club at least six previous times, drew a map showing the layout and appeared to be planning to livestream the attack using a mobile phone duct taped to a baseball hat found in their SUV.

The 22-year-old has been charged with 305 counts that included multiple counts of first-degree murder with intent and deliberation and extreme indifference as well as multiple counts of hate crimes.

Aldrich underwent a mental health exam in February and hasn’t been back in court since then.

The next scheduled court date for Aldrich is May 30 but the DA’s office said that will possibly change.