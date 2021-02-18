6-month suspension recommended for company that subcontracted guard in fatal shooting

The scene at Civic Center Park following the shooting.

DENVER (KDVR) — A hearing officer with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses recommended a six-month license suspension for a company that subcontracted a security guard who allegedly shot and killed a man following a protest last year.

9NEWS hired Pinkerton to provide its journalists protection during dueling rallies on Oct. 10, 2020 in downtown Denver.

Pinkerton subcontracted Isborn Security Services LLC, which then hired Matthew Dolloff.

Dolloff allegedly shot and killed Lee Keltner following the rallies. Dolloff was unlicensed and accompanying a 9NEWS crew at the time. He is charged with second-degree murder.

In addition to the suspension, the hearing officer recommended Pinkerton implement internal procedures — to be approved by the Department of Excise and Licenses — to “ensure Pinkerton provides only licensed security services, whether directly or indirectly.”

If Pinkerton follows the procedures, it would have its license renewed after six months.

According to Eric Escudero, a spokesperson for the department, Excise and Licenses Executive Director Ashley Kilroy will make a final decision after reviewing the evidence from the hearing and the officer’s recommendations.

Escudero said that while there is no set date for Kilroy to make a decision, it should happen within the next couple of weeks.