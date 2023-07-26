DENVER (KDVR) — A man is accused of animal cruelty after six horses were found malnourished in Parker.

On July 20, deputies and Animal Law Enforcement officers received an anonymous animal abuse call, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived at the home in the 12300 block of Piney Lake Road, they could see the rib cages and hip bones of six horses.

During the investigation, they found the barn floor caked in feces and infested with flies, and stalls were covered in standing urine, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. They found many of the horses severely underfed with no access to food and water. Their rib cages were showing and hip bones protruding.

A horse rescued by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Law Enforcement Officers. One of the horses saved by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Law Enforcement Officers. Six horses saved by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Law Enforcement Officers.

One horse needed immediate medical attention for an open wound on its neck.

The day after the report, members of the sheriff’s office and Animal Law Enforcement Services seized six horses from the property. The horses were relocated to an equine rehabilitation center.

The homeowner and caregiver, 69-year-old Jose Covelo, was served a summons on misdemeanor animal cruelty.