7 killed in fiery crash in eastern Colorado

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Seven people were killed in a head-on crash Friday afternoon on Colorado’s eastern Plains.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 40 between Limon and Kit Carson. It involved two vehicles, one of which became fully engulfed in flames.

Six people died at the scene. Two others were taken to a hospital via helicopter with serious injuries. One of the people taken to the hospital has since died.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, U.S. 40 is closed in both directions between Limon and Kit Carson. The alternate route is Colorado Highway 59 through the town of Siebert, which is along Interstate 70.

The highway will be closed until at least 11 p.m.

US 40 EB/WB: Road closed between I-70; US 24 and Forrest Av. Closed between Kit Carson and Limon due to serious crash, alternate route is CO 59 through Siebert. https://t.co/xmhsGRNG5L — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 27, 2020

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details become available.