MONTE VISTA, Colo. (KDVR) — Six families have been displaced after a 17-acre fire destroyed multiple structures, including several homes on Wednesday.

“I mean I know stuff is just material stuff and thank God everybody is alive. I’m so thankful for my neighbors. For everything. But it’s just like I don’t know how we’re going to start over,” Elaine Quinones said.

Wednesday’s fire burned the trailer Quinones and her husband Ben owned to the ground. They were not home when the fire reached their house and only have the clothes they were wearing at the time.

“We’ve lived here for 20 years,” Quinones said. “All our memories are here.”

The couple said they did not have insurance on the property.

“We had insurance and then it went out and then we kept trying to get insurance but because we didn’t have foundation on the bottom nobody would give us insurance,” Quinones said.

Their daughters have started a GoFundMe to help the couple replace some of their lost items.

“I can’t believe it’s true. We worked really hard to pay it and I mean we’re an older couple and we have to start over again. We can’t. Who’s going to give us a loan?” Quinones said.

“It’s heartbreaking. It was really heartbreaking and disappointing,” Jason Martinez said.

Martinez also lost his home in the fire, a structure which he said has been in his family since 1959.

“We’re gonna go through the insurance and see what they cover and what I can do myself,” he said.

Martinez spent some time Thursday morning sifting through some of the rubble. He said the only remaining items are two teddy bears and a tortilla pan.

He is also missing a black cat named Monster.

“We had three cats and two of them were always outside and one’s inside and my son said he didn’t get the last one, it was hiding,” Martinez said.

His neighbors, Mary and Frank Jones are also missing an orange cat named Buddy. The couple were able to take Buddy with them when they left the house but say he escaped their vehicle later in the evening.