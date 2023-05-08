DENVER (KDVR) — If you have started planning your summer vacation and are looking for something unique, how about staying in a treehouse?

There are actually several treehouse properties across the state. Some of those are rental properties that show availability on airbnb and VRBO for this summer.

Here is a look at six of the treehouses available:

One of those treehouses is located in Carbondale. According to its listing, it is attached to spruce trees and rests 25 feet off the ground.

It has a wood-burning stove and a hot tub on a private balcony. The bedroom features a double bed and a sofa bed.

There is also free parking and pets are allowed.

According to the listing, the property is under $600 per night, depending on the time of year. There is a two-night minimum stay required.

This treehouse is built around a Ponderosa Pine Tree and is located in Elizabeth. It features one bedroom with three beds and a bathroom.

There is free parking and pets are allowed.

According to the listing, the property is around $615 per night. There is a two-night minimum stay required.

This treehouse is located in Lyons and accommodates two guests.

There is free parking available on the property.

According to the listing, the property is around $371 per night.

This treehouse is located in Montrose. The listing said it has two hammocks and two small beds, which can be pushed together to make one.

According to the listing, the property is $60 per night.

This treehouse is located in Monument and is 11 feet up from the ground, according to the listing. At the ground level, there is a small cottage.

There is free parking on the property.

According to the listing, the property is under $500 per night, depending on when you stay. There is a two-night minimum stay required.

This treehouse is located in the Sangre De Cristo mountains at 10,000 feet.

The host of the property said that the treehouse is not a hotel and is a camping experience, so you will need to bring camping gear.

According to the listing, the property is under $500 per night, depending on when you stay. There is a two-night minimum stay required.