DENVER (KDVR) — Winter in Colorado is considered beautiful for many reasons. From epic snowcapped mountain views to endless winter activities, our state is full of what many would call “Hallmark magic.”

These towns in Colorado were named to the “Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter” list by CountryLiving magazine.

“There are towns across the country that look like picture-perfect postcards in the wintertime, whether it’s due to a light dusting of snow, historic architecture, dramatic landscapes, or a combination of all three,” CountryLiving shared.

5. Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs is located around 155 miles west of Denver on Interstate 70.

“Skiing and snowboarding are Glenwood’s go-to winter activities, but there’s also plenty more to do on a powder day including taking a scenic Gondola Ride to visit Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, ice skating, and even fat biking. The winter activity options in Glenwood Springs are seemingly endless!” Visit Glenwood Springs shared.

7. Dunton

Dunton is located around 385 miles southwest of Denver near Telluride.

“This perfectly restored ghost town thrives on contradictions; hand- hewn log cabins exquisitely furnished, a life-worn saloon serving food of startling quality, lung torturing trails followed by pampering massages, sensuous hot springs beneath shimmering snow banks. This romantic old mining town still provides high speed wireless internet access in every cabin and video conferencing in our dance hall to the comforting sound of a tumbling waterfall.” Dunton Destinations shared.

18. Telluride

Telluride is located around 360 miles southwest of Denver.

“When it’s time to take a break from carving turns, Telluride serves up a wide array of frosty fun from fat biking and Nordic skiing to sledding with the kids. For those passionate about getting into the alpine, head out on snowshoes or find solace in the quiet of winter fly fishing. End your day with a hot chocolate, ice skating on the outdoor rink or a cozy sleigh ride,” Telluride Mountain Village shared.

25. Crested Butte

Crested Butte is located around 200 miles southwest of Denver.

“It’s one of those places where you can go and just relax. Stroll up and down Elk Avenue, the town’s main drag, and check out the shopping, galleries, and more good restaurants and bars than a town this size normally has. Visitors make the pilgrimage to this place for its legendary mountain bike trails, beautiful wildflowers and steep skiing,” the town of Crested Butte shared.

31. Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs is located around 160 miles northwest of Denver.

“Our Colorado vacation destination is easy to get to by air or by car, year-round. If you’re looking for an authentic mountain town, steeped in adventure, history and culture yet full of modern amenities, we invite you to browse our vacation ideas that are as big as the Rockies themselves. However you like to spend your down time, you’ll find the perfect mountain vacation here in Steamboat,” the Steamboat Chamber of Commerce shared.

39. Ouray

Ouray is located around 330 miles southwest of Denver.

“Ouray is the perfect basecamp for your explorations, offering a treasure trove of unique experiences all year long. Guests to our community come from all over the world to experience Ouray in its entirety. Whether that be soaking in the Ouray Hot Springs, hiking our trails, learning about the history of the Ute Indians and a miner’s life, shopping on our unique Main Street, or seeing our 3 W’s: wildlife, wildflowers, and waterfalls,” Visit Ouray shared.

Whether you are looking for prime skiing opportunities, magical snowshoeing expeditions, sparkly Christmas lights, or a cabin with a fireplace and a cup of hot cocoa to cozy up to, Colorado is filled with winter travel options for everyone.