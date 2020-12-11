6 Colorado officers decertified for lying

DENVER (KDVR) — Six Colorado law enforcement officers had their certifications revoked for lying, the state’s attorney general announced Friday.

According to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, it is the first time the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board has decertified officers for untruthfulness under Senate Bill 19-166, which was enacted last year.

Weiser’s office said that based on state law and POST Board rules, an officer’s certification can be suspended or revoked if a law enforcement agency has found “clear and convincing evidence” that the officer knowingly lied under oath or during an internal affairs investigation (or similar investigation), or left out a material fact on an official criminal justice record.

“The law enforcement agencies where each of the six individuals were employed found that the officers violated the untruthfulness law and reported them to POST as required by law. The POST staff notified each person of their right for a show cause hearing, but none requested a hearing or indicated any intent to oppose the revocation,” Weiser’s office said.

As a result of their decertification, the six officers are no longer able to work as peace officers in Colorado.

The six officers who had their certifications revoked for untruthfulness are:

Christopher Goble, Lone Tree Police Department

Richard Jones, Pueblo Police Department

Christopher Tonge, Bayfield Marshal’s Office

Russell Smith, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Jeremy Gay, Delta Police Department

Lara Dreiling, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

Weiser serves as Board chair for POST.

“Public trust is achieved when law enforcement officers act with honesty and accountability. While the vast majority of peace officers honor this trust each and every day they put on their badge, unfortunately, there are some officers that do not belong in this profession. Senate Bill 19-166, and today’s actions by the POST Board, ensure that only the right persons are entrusted to serve as Colorado law enforcement officers in our communities,” Weiser said.

Additionally, the POST Board decertified Sara Marie Strickland, who worked for the Park County Sheriff’s Office. She was convicted of felony second-degree burglary.

The Board also revoked the certification of Justin D. Moore with the Durango Police Department. He accepted a plea agreement for two misdemeanors: third-degree assault and harassment.