JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A six-car crash on Interstate 70 in Jefferson County shut down the eastbound lanes on Thursday evening.

All lanes were closed at U.S. 6 as emergency crews checked for injuries. The crash was near the edge of the city of Golden.

Colorado State Patrol said troopers were at the scene along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and fire and EMS crews.

Eastbound I-70 closed at U.S. 6 after a crash on Oct. 5, 2023 (Colorado Department of Transportation)

The closure was reported at 6:42 p.m. by the Colorado Department of Transportation. It had reopened just after 8 p.m.