DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that six people were arrested in a multi-state catalytic converter theft operation.

The suspects were taken into custody Wednesday during a warrant sweep in Brighton, Commerce City and Parker, as well as in Las Vegas. Those being held in Nevada will be extradited to Colorado.

The investigation began in 2021. There was an increase in catalytic converter theft, and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office strike team started an investigation. In 2022, the investigation was elevated to a state and federal investigation.

Investigators identified an illegal, large-scale operation in which people allegedly acquired and redistributed thousands of stolen catalytic converters, CBI said in a release.

How and why catalytic converters are stolen

Catalytic converters help filter air pollutants in a car’s exhaust system. CBI said thieves sometimes saw through exhaust pipes underneath vehicles to steal the catalytic converter, then sell it to a scrap metal dealer as small amounts of precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium can be found extracted.

Some of those metals, according to CBI, are more valuable than gold, so thieves can turn a quick profit with stolen catalytic converters.

“Catalytic converter theft is an extremely costly economic crime. The involved criminal groups are highly sophisticated and the laundered profits earned from these thefts contribute to the broader activities of organized crime,” said Jeff Brannigan, Homeland Security Investigations deputy special agent in charge.

CBI said all suspects are accused of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, theft, money laundering and violations of Colorado tax laws.