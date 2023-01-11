GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Six people, including three juveniles, were arrested on reports of a shooting near Greeley West High School Tuesday morning.

According to the Greeley Police Department, dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about shots fired at the Creekstone Apartments, located in the 2400 block of 35th Avenue, at around 11:23 a.m. Tuesday. Callers reported seeing some suspects flee on foot while others fled in vehicles.

Due to the location of the shooting, Greeley West High School, Meeker Elementary, Scott Elementary, Heath Elementary and Dayspring Christian Academy were all moved to a secure perimeter.

Residents in the area also received a reverse 911 call to shelter in place.

Once GPD officers arrived on scene, two suspects were arrested at the Burger King, located in the 2400 block of 35th Avenue, without incident.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

As officers arrested the two suspects at the Burger King, they noticed another vehicle fleeing the scene. Moments later, GPD received a 911 call about a vehicle that had crashed into a home in the 1900 block of 25th Avenue. Four suspects inside the vehicle fled on foot.

When officers arrived at where the vehicle crashed, two suspects were taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, according to GPD.

Officers established a perimeter to locate the two remaining suspects. Using a drone, GPD was able to quickly locate the men and arrest them without incident.

According to APD, no bystanders or officers were injured in the shooting and arrests.

In total, six people were arrested, three adults and three juveniles. GPD also located multiple handguns and rifles.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Zakavec at 970-350-9575.