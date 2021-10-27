5×5 bull elk gets severely entangled in rope on golf course

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (KDVR) — A bull elk was rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers after getting severely entangled in rope.

CPW said it happened on Oct. 24 at a golf course. The 5×5 bull elk got caught in rope that is used to section off a green on the course.

Bull elk entangled on golf course. Credit: CPW

It took several wildlife officers nine minutes to set the bull free.

Bull elk freed from rope by CPW

Earlier this week, a non-typical elk had to be rescued after it became entangled in a child’s swing near Evergreen.

Things wildlife have become entangled in:

Tricycles

Tires

Garden cages

Clothes lines

Plastic fencing

Lawn chairs

Playground equipment

Soccer nets

Christmas lights

Helpful tips:

Place lights and other decorations above six feet or attached tightly to trees and buildings

Lights that hang low or that are draped insecurely over vegetation can get tangled easily in antlers

Report any wildlife entanglement immediately and don’t try to intervene by yourself

Residents on the Front Range can call CPW’s Denver office at 303-291-7227 to report entangled wildlife, or if elsewhere in the state they can look up their local CPW office. If it is after hours when offices are closed, residents are asked to call Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501 and ask for the on-call wildlife officer.