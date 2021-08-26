5th suspect in deadly Colfax Avenue crime spree arrested

DENVER Colo. (KDVR) — More than a week after a violent and deadly crime spree stretched from Park Hill in eastern Denver to Lakewood, police have arrested the final suspect.

In all five men are facing charges that include murder, assault and robbery. Noah Loepp-Hall, Seth Lahrode, Aden Sides and Isaiah Freeman were arrested on Aug. 20. The fifth suspect, 18-year-old Samuel Fussell, was arrested on Aug. 25 in Greeley.

Fussell was booked into Denver County Jail Wednesday and is set to appear before a judge Thursday morning on the following charges:

First degree murder

First and second degree burglary

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

First degree assault

Felony menacing

All five suspects know each other from their time at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center, a juvenile detention facility in Jefferson County.

Police say the spree started with a carjacking in the Park Hill neighborhood near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Grape Street around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

About 10 minutes later, near Colfax and Lafayette Street in the City Park West neighborhood, there was a shooting and robbery that left one person in critical condition.

Around 11:30 p.m., 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg was shot and killed near the Jewish school, Yeshiva Toras Chaim, on North Stuart Street in the West Colfax neighborhood. Investigators said Silverberg was outside the school when he was shot, but it’s not clear he had any interaction with the shooter.

The final stop on the crime spree was at a business in Lakewood where a Toyota RAV4 was stolen.