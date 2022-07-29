WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says two cases of monkeypox have been identified in Weld County.

The newest cases bring the state’s total to 68 confirmed cases.

Here’s a look at when the cases were confirmed, according to CDPHE:

May: 2 cases

June: 6 cases

July: 60 cases

The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment said it is offering monkeypox testing to those who are uninsured or who do not have a primary care provider.

How does monkeypox spread?

CDPHE said monkeypox can spread from person to person when someone who has monkeypox has close contact with someone else.

What does close contact mean?

Close contact means physical contact with a sick person’s sores, bumps, or lesions, including sex, and through intimate or prolonged exposure to respiratory droplets.

Monkeypox can also spread through touching the bed linens or clothing of someone who is sick.

The highest risk factors for monkeypox are men who have sex with men, having multiple sex partners or anonymous sex.

Symptoms of monkeypox

Health officials said monkeypox can start with flu-like symptoms that include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion. CDPHE said a rash or skin bumps typically develop within one to three days after the onset of fever and can appear on most locations of the body.

Vaccinations for monkeypox

CDPHE said there are vaccinations available for some people who are exposed to monkeypox.

“Vaccinations given within 4 days of exposure can help prevent illness, and vaccines administered between four and 14 days after exposure can help prevent severe illness. Anyone who was exposed to a confirmed or suspected case or meets high risk exposure criteria may be eligible for the vaccine,” CDPHE said.

What if you’re diagnosed with monkeypox?

If you already have symptoms of monkeypox, CDPHE said you should not get vaccinated. If you are diagnosed, you should avoid close contact with others, cover any skin sores or lesions, wear a mask and seek medical care.