CANON CITY, Colo. (KDVR) –The Bureau of Land Management says a disease outbreak at a wild horse facility has killed 57 horses since Saturday.

The facility has been placed under a voluntary quarantine as local, state, and federal officials work to determine what caused the death of the horses.

The wild horse facility has an independent veterinarian and a federal veterinarian on-site to help diagnose and treat the horses. The BLM said any horses showing signs of contagious illness are quarantined from the other horses.

“We are working with local, state and federal officials to determine what is impacting horses in the facility and how we can respond as effectively as possible,” said Stephen Leonard, BLM Colorado Wild Horse and Burro Program Manager.

The BLM said there are currently 2,550 horses at the facility. Horses that were moved to Canon City from the west Douglas area in 2021 are the most impacted by the outbreak.