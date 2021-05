PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A wildfire being called the 56 Fire is now 40% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Forest Service said Saturday the wildfire is 4.2 miles east of Jefferson County in Park County off Road 56/FS road 130. Authorities sent fire engines and a hand crew from the Forest Services, as well as a large airtanker, two single-engine air tankers and one Type 2 Helicopter to fight the fire.

The #56 fire is now 40% contained, crews still working to gain containment. Click on link to see the video taken by the Multi Mission Aircraft (MMA) of Helicopter doing a bucket drop.https://t.co/Q2IAcktoxt — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) May 2, 2021

This is a developing story. Details will be released as they are received.