GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 45-year-old Greeley resident was arrested on suspicion of trafficking 12 pounds of methamphetamine that cost about $50,000.

According to the Weld County Drug Task Force, the team recently finished its investigation on Olegario Aparicio-Hernandez who is suspected of trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine from California to Greeley for distribution into the community.

On Nov. 29, a Greeley police officer initiated a traffic stop in the 900 block of 24th Avenue. Aparicio-Hernandez and 47-year-old Gloria Luna-Lopez were taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

According to the WCDTF, during that traffic stop, police secured a search warrant for Aparicio-Hernandez’s home.

Once in the home, that is when investigators located approximately 12 pounds of methamphetamine. WCDTF said the drugs have a street value of $50,000.

Aparicio-Hernandez was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.