DENVER (KDVR) — Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen released a video message Monday, Oct. 30, about a suspicious death investigation of a man who was found lying on a trail west of Fort Collins on Sept. 10, 2023.

The man was identified as Paul Gallenstein, 64, and an autopsy found he was dead from a gunshot wound. The case is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Feyen. The family has also established a $50,000 reward for information leading to the resolution of the case.

“Someone out there has information that will help solve this tragic case,” Feyen said. “We need you to come forward.”

Feyen said the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking anyone who may have information about this incident or who was near the Foothills Trail at Reservoir Ridge between 9-11 .m. on Sept. 10, 2023.

“Our investigators have been working diligently to find out what happened to Paul,” Feyen said.

This has included collecting evidence, interviewing people, processing a wide area surrounding the trail where he was found and working with Paul’s family to gain a clear picture of his life.”

Gallenstein’s body was found at about 10:18 a.m. and an extensive search of the area did not produce any weapons, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies did locate a good Samaritan walking his dog in the area. The man provided some assistance and was later identified, according to investigators.

In a statement released by the family, they pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

“The Gallenstein family would greatly appreciate any and all information the public may have regarding the investigation into Paul’s death,” the statement read. “We know there is someone out there that knows what happened to Paul on Reservoir Ridge, and we beg that they come forward with information that will solve this case. The Gallenstein family also would appreciate privacy as we struggle to deal with Paul’s passing. This has had a devastating effect on our family as we grieve the loss of our husband, brother, and uncle.”

Information can be shared with the LCSO tipline at 970-498-7331 or visit larimer.gov/sheriff/gallenstein.