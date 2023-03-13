Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a USPS truck in the South Park Hill neighborhood. (USPIS)

DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 to anyone with information on a recent robbery of a U.S. Postal Service truck.

According to the USPIS, an unknown suspect allegedly robbed a USPS letter carrier truck on Jan. 28 at around 3:09 p.m.

The USPS truck was near the intersection of Kearney Street and 19th Avenue in the South Park Hill neighborhood when it was robbed. USPIS said the suspect fled eastbound on East 19th Avenue in a silver Honda sedan.

USPIS said the suspect is described as the following:

Hispanic man

Wore a grey hooded sweatshirt and red jacket

Drove away in silver Honda sedan

USPIS urged anyone who sees the suspect to not apprehend them and instead call local law enforcement or the USPIS line at 1-877-876-2455. All information reported will be kept confidential.

Anyone who offers information that leads to an arrest and conviction is eligible for a reward of up to $50,000.