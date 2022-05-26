DENVER (KDVR) — The Environmental Protection Agency will announce a $500,000 grant to the City and County of Denver to clean up and revitalize properties along the Federal Boulevard corridor.

The EPA said priority sites include South Federal Boulevard, a former college campus, a vacant commercial property and a former gas station property.

“With this funding, the City and County of Denver can begin the work of cleaning up and redeveloping important yet currently vacant and unsafe sites along the heavily travelled Federal Boulevard,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “I applaud the City and County for focusing revitalization efforts on an overburdened and vulnerable neighborhood with historical environmental justice concerns.”

“This grant is an important first step in the revitalization of a vital corridor of our city,” said Denver Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Bob McDonald. “We are pleased to join our partners at Denver Economic Development & Opportunity, the City of Sheridan, and the Urban Land Conservancy to better understand any environmental challenges to redevelopment, improve potential health risks to the community, and ultimately help encourage investment in local business and affordable housing throughout the Federal Boulevard corridor.”

