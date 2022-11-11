Three pounds of cocaine was found in a Greeley drug bust on 10/27/2022. Courtsey: Greeley Police Department.

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two men were arrested in Greeley when a search of their vehicle revealed 3 pounds of cocaine.

The Weld County Drug Task Force was investigating Greeley man Ramiro Carrillo, 31, for suspected distribution of cocaine in the Greeley area.

The Greeley Police Department SWAT team led a high-risk traffic stop on a vehicle on Oct. 27, in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue. Ramiro was in the vehicle along with Isaac Carrillo, 28.

The Greeley police used a K9 officer named Odin to detect the smell of what turned out to be cocaine. A handgun was also found inside the vehicle. The search revealed outstanding arrest warrants as well.

The two were taken into custody at the Weld County Jail.

Three pounds of cocaine was found in a Greeley drug bust on 10/27/2022. Courtsey: Greeley Police Department.

Ramiro Carrillo, 31, 10/27//2022.

Isaac Carrillo, 28, 10/27/2022.

After overseeing another search warrant at the Carrillos’ home, the SWAT team found large amounts of cocaine seemingly intended for dispensation. Another large amount of cocaine was found, appearing to have come from a kilogram of pressed cocaine.

The total amount of cocaine found between the vehicle search and the home search has the street value of over $50,000, according to the Weld County Drug Task Force.

Ramiro is being charged with possession with intent to distribute, a class 1 drug felony, and unlawful distribution or sale of a schedule II controlled substance which is a class two felony.

Isaac is being charged with unlawful distribution or sale of a schedule II controlled substance, also a class two felony.

Anyone with information on this case is being asked to contact WCDTF at (970) 351-5211.