AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Managers at a convenience store in Aurora say they were the target of fuel thieves, and they have the incident on video.

It happened on March 14 at a T-Square convenience store on Havana Street near Mississippi Avenue.

The store manager said $50,000 worth of fuel was stolen.

The video shows the moment managers said it happened.

There appears to be moving truck arriving at the Exxon station.

Normally, a customer would pay $4.89 for a gallon of diesel, according to the station managers. However, the people on their video pumped the fuel it right into tanks they had in the back of the trucks.

The store’s manager explained how the people caught on camera were able to pump the fuel without being charged.

“I thought it had just come out of the ground, but it didn’t, they just pumped it right out of the pumps because they set up a remote control,” store manager Marti Baca, said.

She added the thieves had to have some knowledge of the gas pumps to know how to override its operating system and change settings on its computer.

Baca told FOX31 they did notify police.

Aurora police said they are not aware of any gas theft rings though they did confirm they received the call. They’re expected to meet with the station’s manager on Monday.