$5,000 reward offered for info from deadly gas station robbery

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information that leads to the gunman involved in a deadly gas station robbery. The reward is now up to $5,000.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect walked into the gas station on Thanksgiving night and asked for a carton of cigarettes. When the clerk when to get it, the suspect said he also wanted money. The clerk gave him money and then was shot, authorities say.

Police do not know if the suspect took off on foot or vehicle.

The victim later died at the hospital.

If you can help identify the suspect, call our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Their anonymous tipline is 720-913-STOP.