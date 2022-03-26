DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police have increased the reward for information on a homicide in the Green Valley Ranch area.

With help from an anonymous donor, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information on the murder of Jesus Patron Espericueta. On March 6, 2021, Espericueta was with friends in the parking lot of the Redstone Ranch Apartments when he was shot.

Redstone Ranch Apartments located at 4775 Argonne Street in Green Valley Ranch

Police responded to the shooting at 2 a.m. and Espericueta was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for that increased reward of up to $5,000.