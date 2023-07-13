Dozens of shots fired into a Wheat Ridge apartment complex in what police say was a targeted shooting. (Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department

DENVER (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left an apartment complex riddled with bullet holes.

Just after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, around 50 rounds were fired into a unit at an apartment complex in the 10400 block of West 44th Avenue. The apartment is east of Prospect Park.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department believes it was a targeted attack, but thankfully the intended victim was not home at the time of the shooting.

Dozens of shots fired into a Wheat Ridge apartment complex in what police say was a targeted shooting. (Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department Dozens of shots fired into a Wheat Ridge apartment complex in what police say was a targeted shooting. (Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department

WRPD said no one was injured.

Officers are currently investigating. If the department needs help identifying those involved, the department will reach out to the public at a later date.

No suspects have been located at this time, but WRPD reiterated that there is no threat to the public.

For now, if you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact Detective Wardell: awardell@ci.wheatridge.co.us