DENVER (KDVR) — Dramatic video released Wednesday by the Denver Police Department shows a shootout between an officer and a suspect.

It was close to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, when officers were alerted to gunfire from the ShotSpotter system near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cherry Street. Two officers then found a person matching a witness’ description of the suspect and tried to stop him as he rode a scooter.

The officers can then be seen approaching the suspect, whose face is blurred out. Shots can be heard.

Investigators say the suspect fired one shot striking an officer. Police returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times. An officer can be seen kicking what appears to be a gun away from the man.

A still from police body camera video showing an officer during a shootout near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Forest Street in Denver. (Credit: Denver Police Department)

17-year-old had gun with 50-round drum

On Wednesday, police investigators said the suspect was a 17-year-old boy who they say can be seen pointing a gun at the officer. He was allegedly carrying a Taurus 9mm handgun with an empty 50-round drum magazine.

FOX31 was told a bulletproof vest saved the officer’s life. A bullet struck the officer’s magazine on his waist, from which flying shrapnel injured him.

This was the second time that day a Denver Police officer was shot.

The police chief said tougher laws are needed to keep illegal guns off the street.

“One thing I would push for is for safe storage and responsible ownership, because we are finding far too many weapons that are stolen out of vehicles, stolen out of homes, because they are not properly secured. There are a number of tragedies that we have traced back to guns that were stolen,” Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said.

The officer, whose name is not being released, has worked for the department since 2017. Investigators say he was involved in another shooting in 2019, when he was also shot at.

His body camera was activated.

The teen suspect is in the custody of the Gilliam Youth Services Center.