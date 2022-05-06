SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Visitors to Quandary Peak and McCullough Gulch will need to make a parking reservation or take a shuttle to access the area.

The reservation system and shuttle are meant to decrease public safety concerns at the trailhead — like visitors’ cars blocking emergency roadways.

Summit County began the reservation and shuttle program last July.

Parking reservations:

Instructions for parking reservations can be found here.

Recommended for Quandary Peak: full-day reservation — 5 a.m. through 3 p.m.

– $25 Monday — Thursday, excluding holidays.

– $50 Friday — Sunday, plus holidays.

Recommended for McCullough Gulch: 3.5 Hour Reservation

– $5 Monday – Thursday, excluding holidays.

– $20 Friday – Sunday, plus holidays.

Riding the Shuttle:

Resources for using the shuttle can be found here.

– $5 for residents, round trip. Proof of residence can be submitted at parkquandary.com

– $15 for visitors, round trip.

The 2022 reservation and shuttle program begins June 1 and goes through Sept. 30 of this year. Visitors can access the shuttle June 15 through Sept. 18. For more information on the Quandary Peak and McCullough Gulch parking and shuttle program, click here.