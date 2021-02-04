50 purebred Siberian huskies surrendered to Colorado animal shelters by overwhelmed breeder

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Dumb Friends League says 50 purebred Siberian huskies were surrendered to four local animal shelters by an overwhelmed breeder on Tuesday.

The Dumb Friends League, Humane Society of Boulder Valley, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and Larimer Humane Society collaborated on the transport of the dogs, and all are providing shelter and care, according to a release on Thursday morning.

The Dumb Friends League said that the dogs are in relatively good health but are under socialized and will require behavior support before they are available for adoption.

Thirteen of the huskies are being cared for at the Dumb Friends League.

You can help support the care of these dogs, and other homeless pets at the Dumb Friends League.