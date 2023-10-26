DENVER (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for whoever allegedly stole some 50 firearms and 3,000 rounds of ammunition last weekend, using a truck also stolen from the home to haul out a gun safe and tools.

Officers responded to the 21000 block of East Highway 30 around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, where the sheriff’s office said deputies discovered the outbuilding of a home had been broken into.

The sheriff’s office said it appeared that a pickup truck, stolen from the property, was used to hook up a gun safe, which was pulled from the building. Taken were some 3,000 rounds of ammunition, tools, a generator, an air compressor and other items.

On Friday, deputies provided an update and said the truck was recovered in Castle Rock. However, the rest of the stolen property, including all the firearms, ammunition and the gun safe, are still missing. No arrests have been made.

The stolen items have an estimated value of $115,000 or more, according to the sheriff’s office.

Now, investigators are asking the public for help in finding the stolen property.

If you have any information about the vehicle’s whereabouts or the crime, the sheriff’s office said you can remain anonymous and asked that you call the investigations tip line at 720-874-8477.