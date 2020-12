ANTERO RESERVOIR, Colo. (KDVR) — The National Weather Service in Boulder says that Antero Reservoir recorded a temperature of -50 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday morning.

The NWS said that low ties for the fourth coldest reading observed there since records started in 1961.

Colorado’s all-time coldest temperature since recordings started was in Maybell on Feb. 1, 1975. That temperature was -61 degrees.

These are the rankings, according to the National Weather Service.