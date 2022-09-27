GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say suspects in two auto theft schemes stole more than 50 vehicles from northern Colorado and metro Denver.

‘The Endless Test-Drive’ indictment

From April until June 2021, Greeley Police Department, Windsor Police Department and Loveland Police Department began investigating an auto theft scheme targeting northern Colorado car dealerships. Police called the investigation “The Endless Test-Drive” case.

Suspects in the scheme used stolen identities to test-drive vehicles before stealing them, said GPD.

Suspects in the organization also operated a large-scale forgery ring where forged checks, temporary license plates, insurance cards and identification documents were produced, according to GPD.

During the large-scale investigation, Amanda Johnson and Jose Pizarro were identified as two suspects. According to GPD, eight vehicles were stolen from Weld and Larimer County dealerships.

In July 2022, the Weld County Statutory Grand Jury indicted Johnson and Pizarro with more than 50 felony charges related to the scheme. The suspects were also indicted on one count each of Violation of Colorado Organized Crime Act, according to GPD.

‘No Keys, No Problem’ indictment

During “The Endless Test-Drive” investigation, GPD discovered another large-scale auto theft scheme. This one was dubbed the “No Keys, No Problem” case.

Suspects in the scheme targeted Kia and Hyundai vehicles to steal from the Denver metro and northern Colorado areas.

According to GPD, Johnson was also involved in this scheme along with Austin Carlholm, Hector Rivera, Ryan Yarwood and Jacob Martinez.

During this investigation, GPD confirmed that 49 vehicles were stolen throughout Colorado.

In September, the suspects were indicted with multiple charges:

Johnson was indicted with more than 70 felony charges

Carlholm was indicted with more than 60 felony charges

Rivera was indicted with more than 60 felony charges

Martinez was indicted with more than 40 felony charges

Yarwood was indicted with more than 20 felony charges

All five suspects were charged with one count of Violation of Colorado Organized Crime Act, according to GPD. The suspects are currently in custody with a $250,000 bond.