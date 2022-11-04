DENVER (KDVR) — At least 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on 6th Avenue on Friday morning in Denver after the first snowfall of the season.

This is not the first time the city has seen a major crash in that area. In fact, a similar scenario played out on 6th Avenue near Interstate 25 in 2019.

2019 crash

The Denver Police Department said there were more than 50 vehicles involved in that Nov. 21 crash.

DPD says injuries were reported. However, none of them were life-threatening.

A woman involved in the crash said visibility was also an issue. She said that by the time she crested a hill and saw the pileup, she could not stop in time.

2022 crash

Friday’s crash involved at least 100 vehicles and happened near 6th Avenue and Kalamath Street. Minor injuries were reported from people involved in the crash.

A man from Lakewood shared his experience.

“I was going down 6th avenue and I saw the wreck and I went to slow down. I hit the brakes and that’s when I slid. I hit the ice and the next thing you knew I was like the game of human ping pong,” Tim shared.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels said the light snow likely melted on the warm roads, then temperatures dropped overnight and into the morning and were below freezing, which caused the ice on the bridges and overpasses.

Vehicles from the crash were towed to Lot C at Empower Field. The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened the highway around 11 a.m. on Friday.