MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Brush Volunteer Fire Department says a wildfire burned 50-100 acres on Wednesday night.

The fire started near the South Platte River and Country Road 28 around 8 p.m.

The fire was 100% contained by Thursday morning.

No structures were lost in the fire. No injuries were reported.

Fort Morgan Fire, the Hillrose Snyder Volunteer Fire Department, Wiggins Fire, and CO Fire assisted BVFD with the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released.