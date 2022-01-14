5-year-old rescued from water with father suffers life-threatening injuries; police asking for witnesses

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating how a 5-year-old boy, who was rescued from the water around the Cherry Creek Trail Wednesday, ended up with life-threatening injuries.

The Denver Fire Department reported pulling a 5-year-old and the child’s father from the water around Hentzell Park.

A crime stoppers bulletin says the incident happened between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. along the Cherry Creek or High Line Canal Trail between S. Elmira Street and S. Boston Street (in the vicinity of Hentzell Park).

If you saw what happened or have any information on the incident, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.