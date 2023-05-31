Five-year-old Maha was reported missing since May 30 out of Aurora. She may be with her mother, Alexus. (Aurora Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for a 5-year-old who was reported missing on Tuesday.

The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to look out for 5-year-old Maha, who goes by Mahali. She was reported missing on May 30.

APD also included a photo of Mahali’s mother Alexus, who is the primary caretaker.

It is not confirmed if Mahali is with Alexus, but APD is asking that if you see Alexus and Maha together, contact 911.

Anyone with information on Mahali’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.