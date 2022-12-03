ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 54-year-old man and his 5-year-old daughter were found dead at an Elizabeth park on Thursday in an apparent murder-suicide.

They were found in the man’s truck at Casey Jones Park on state Highway 86 in Elizabeth, according to the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, which helped Elizabeth on the call.

Police were called on Thursday about a man who was possibly suicidal and with his 5-year-old daughter, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The incident was not a kidnapping, but “a custodial parent who clearly presented a danger to the child,” the release said. A relative in Lone Tree told police that the suspect had “left personal items and a possible suicide note.”

A missing and endangered alert was issued about the child, with the Colorado Department of Transportation activating notification signs around the state, according to the release.

Ultimately, police in Elizabeth found the two dead at the park.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.