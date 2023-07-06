IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Pack a lunch and your patience if you’re heading to the high country anytime during the next five years. Construction on the Floyd Hill project starts Thursday along the east section of Interstate 70.

The Colorado Department of Transportation project will cover an area notorious for backups and accidents on a roadway in desperate need of improvements.

The project will encompass an eight-mile section of the mountain corridor. The area affected sits between Evergreen and Idaho Springs with mile points stretching from 241 near Idaho Springs to 248 west of Evergreen.

Construction will last five years. It’s expected to end in 2028.

One piece of the project includes the construction of an entirely new express lane. The lane will be built from west of Homestead Road through the Veterans Memorial Tunnels to the Colorado Boulevard/Idaho Springs exit 241.

Some bridges will also be rebuilt.

Work on the project is being broken into three sections. They are the east, west and central sections.

Watch for occasional daytime traffic holds, overnight lane closures, and temporary lane shifts.