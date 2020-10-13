5 women accept Indigenous People’s Day Proclamation

Dancers from Anahuacalmecac International University Preparatory of North America school for indigenous students prepare to dance on Hollywood Boulevard during an event celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day on October 8, 2017 in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, California. Both the city and the county of Los Angeles have approved Indigenous Peoples Day to replace Columbus Day on each second Monday in October, starting no later than 2019. October 12 will be Italian American Heritage Day. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Councilwoman Jamie Torres sponsored the 5th Annual Indigenous People’s Day Proclamation on Monday.

Denver City Council replaced Christopher Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day in 2016 as a way to “honor and recognize the roots of our Indigenous community in Denver and throughout the state of Colorado,” Torres said in a press release.

The proclamation was accepted by five Indigenous women: Christine A. Nelson, Ph.D. (Dine’ & Laguna Pueblo), Carla Respects Nothing (Oglala Lakota), Danielle SeeWalker (Hunkpapa Lakota), Monycha Snowbird (Anishinaabe and Marten Clan) and Jennifer Wolf (Ponca/Ojibwe/Santee).

Dr. Nelson is an Assistant Professor at the Morgridge College of Education at the University of Denver. Respects Nothing is a Native American Peer Navigator for the homeless community, working for the Denver Public Library. SeeWalker is a writer and artist and active member of the Denver American Indian Commission. Snowbird is a certified Domestic Violence Tribal Advocate and a Sexual Assault Tribal Advocate with the National Tribal Training Institute. Wolf is the owner and founder of Project Mosaic LLC.

Councilwoman Torres is also requesting a land acknowledgement from the City Council.

Proposed land acknowledgement:

“The Denver City Council honors and acknowledges that the land on which we reside is the traditional territory of the Ute, Cheyenne, and Arapaho Peoples. We also recognize the 48 contemporary tribal nations that are historically tied to the lands that make up the state of Colorado. We honor Elders past, present, and future, and those who have stewarded this land throughout generations. We also recognize that government, academic and cultural institutions were founded upon and continue to enact exclusions and erasures of Indigenous Peoples. May this acknowledgement demonstrate a commitment to working to dismantle ongoing legacies of oppression and inequities and recognize the current and future contributions of Indigenous communities in Denver.”