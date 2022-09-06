DENVER (KDVR) — Record-breaking heat is expected in Colorado this week. The hot temperatures might have you running to lower your thermostat. However, doing so could send your electric bill soaring.

Here are five things you can to do save energy in your home and keep your electric bill down, according to Xcel Energy:

Get a smart thermostat so that you can control the temperature of your house while you are not home

Get your air conditioner coils cleaned to improve its efficiency and help save energy

Use ceiling fans to help cool your house during warmer days. You should make sure it’s running counter-clockwise during the summer to circulate cooler air

Make sure all the exterior doors of your home are closed and fully latched

Use blinds or curtains to regulate the temperature in your home and help keep heat out on hot days

Another important thing to remember is that turning on your oven can cause your house to heat up.