GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — An attempt to locate a stolen vehicle in a Greeley neighborhood led officers to find multiple wanted felons hiding in the basement of a home.

According to the Greeley Police Department, on Sept. 10 at around 10:35 p.m., officers were looking for a stolen vehicle in the area of 4th Avenue and 11th Street. While in the area, officers were able to locate and recover a stolen Hyundai Sonata.

However, while investigating the stolen vehicle, officers received credible information that multiple felons were in the basement of a home located in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue.

Once at the home, GPD said officers attempted to convince five wanted suspects to exit and surrender. Officers were able to convince 26-year-old Savanna Ferguson, 44-year-old Julio Dominguez and 50-year-old Domingo Salazar Jr. to voluntarily exit and surrender.

According to officers, 40-year-old Ernesto Baray and 24-year-old Diana Orozco were still inside the home and refusing to exit.

Baray is a known felon and was featured on GPD’s “Warrant Wednesday” social media post back in May 2022.

Due to the seriousness of both Baray and Orozco’s criminal charges, the GPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Unit were called to respond to the scene. According to GPD, initial negotiations were unsuccessful, so SWAT introduced chemical munitions into the home.

Shortly after, Baray and Orozco surrendered. All five suspects were cleared from the home and a firearm was also recovered.

According to GPD, all five suspects were arrested on various outstanding warrants and booked into the Weld County Jail.