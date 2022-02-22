5 victims identified in suspected fentanyl overdose

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The five people who died in a suspected overdose in a Commerce City apartment were identified by the Adams and Broomfield County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday morning.

In total, six people were found in the apartment, along with the baby. One of the adults survived, but five died from what investigators believe was cocaine laced with fentanyl.

These are the five victims, according to the coroner’s office:

24-year-old Sabas Daniel Marquez

32-year-old Humberto Arroyo-Ledezma

28-year-old Karina Joy Rodriguez

29-year-old Stephine Sonya Monroe

32-year-old Jennifer Danielle Cunningham

The coroner’s office said the cause of death for the victims is pending toxicology results but is believed to be drug-related.